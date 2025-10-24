Updated 24 October 2025 at 11:41 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal on Bench Reason Behind Virat Kohli's 0, 0? Irfan Pathan's Wild Guess Amid Latter's ODI Retirement Chatter
Ind vs Aus: Is Virat Kohli under pressure? Is in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal on the bench playing on the former India captain's mind?
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Show Quick Read
Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter in the world and there is very little doubt on that, but now that he is in the twilight of his career, there is much-speculation over his ODI future. Even before he came into the three-match ODI series, there has been a lot of chatter that this could be his farewell series. And now that he has not been able to score a single run in two outings, the talk has gained momentum.
Amid all the talk, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has come up with a bizarre logic. While claiming that he could be under pressure, Pathan reckoned the fact that in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal is on the bench could be playing in his mind.
'Hope this is not in Virat's mind'
"Virat Kohli, two ducks in two matches, we have not seen it before. It could be because of pressure, rustiness and everything. Whatever chatter is ongoing on social media about these two (Rohit Virat), these two players mustn't get affected by it. No one will play if they don't perform. But they have done wonderful work for India. They need support, persistence from selectors till the runs, the right rhythm does not come. It would be really important. I know it is difficult since Yashasvi Jaiswal is on the sidelines. It is not easy to play when the sword is hanging over you. I hope this is not in Virat's mind. In the first match, he got out to an outside off-stump delivery. He thought, with three slips in place, whether I would be given outside off-stump deliveries? The ball came in a bit, and he tried playing his favourite flick shot and got beaten there. The gap (between bat and pad) while playing flick was so big, I've never seen something like that from him," he said on his YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Can Kohli Bounce Back to Form at SCG?
It will not be easy as his confidence would have hit rock bottom after consecutive ducks.
Advertisement
But again, he is a champion and hence one cannot completely write him off. The third and final ODI takes place on October 25.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 24 October 2025 at 11:36 IST