Shubman Gill Feeling 'Weird' Matching Abhishek Sharma's Stunning Strike-Rate in T20Is?

Ind vs SA: Shubman Gill has faced a lot of backlash recently over his form in T20Is. Gill, who is the vice-captain in the T20I format, opens with Abhishek Sharma. It i9s no secret that Abhishek scores at a breathtaking pace, and it becomes difficult for anyone to match him. So, is that adding to the burden and pressure for Gill? Former India cricketer Varun Aaron reckoned that is one of the major reasons why Gill has been unable to get good scores in T20Is recently. Aaron feels Gill is finding it ‘weird’ playing second fiddle.

‘Gill must be finding it a bit weird’

“Shubman Gill must be finding it a bit weird because one and a half or two years ago, Shubman Gill was the leader, if you can say so. Within this combination, in the IPL, playing for India in T20Is, and getting consistent runs. He is still getting runs, but Abhishek Sharma is just obliterating everybody with his strike rate," Aaron said on Star Sports show ‘Follow the Blues’.

“Shubman Gill is somebody who is playing the ice role in this combination. Abhishek being the fire. Both of them go about their work very effortlessly. Shubma Gill, in the last T20I, just showed how much class he has. He just has to hold his position, and he can do everything from there itself,” Aaron explained.

Advertisement

What's Next For Gill?

Gill, who was the vice-captain in the T20Is, would be back as the captain for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa at home. The two Tests are expected to test the Indians as they would be hosting reigning world champions. Also, what would motivate both sides is the crucial World Test Championship points that would be at stake.