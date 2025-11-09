Updated 9 November 2025 at 22:04 IST
Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai To Host T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals, Narendra Modi Stadium Emerges As Prime Venue To Stage Final: Report
According to a media report, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the semi-finals during the T20 World Cup 2026.
T20 World Cup 2026: The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is likely to host one of the semi-finals at the upcoming 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will stage the summit clash in the forthcoming ICC marquee event.
According to a report from the Indian Express, the T20 World Cup 2026 is likely to start from February 7 and will conclude on March 8. The report stated that if there's an India vs Pakistan clash in the semi-finals, the high-voltage fixture will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and the second semi-final will take place in Mumbai.
Sri Lanka To Host Semi-Finals If There's India vs Pakistan Clash
Sri Lanka will co-host the T20 World Cup 2026, and the marquee event will be played in seven venues between the two countries. During the India leg, the report stated that Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad are going to host the matches. On the other hand, Premadasa Stadium, Pallekele, and one of Dambulla and Hambantota will be hosting the Sri Lankan leg.
As per the media report, each venue in India is likely to get at least six matches each, and the tournament will be played in limited cities, unlike the ODI World Cup 2023.
This is likely to be the second time the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is going to host another final match. The first time it was during the ODI World Cup 2023.
India clinched a six-wicket defeat to Australia in the final match at the ODI World Cup 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on November 19, 2023. Australian batter Travis Head was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 137-run knock in the summit clash.
India Clinch Thrilling Win Over South Africa In T20 World Cup 2024 Final
In the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, India clinched a seven-run win over South Africa in the final match at Bridgetown on June 29. Virat Kohli was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 76-run knock from 59 balls in the finals against the Proteas. Meanwhile, India speedster Jasprit Bumrah was named the 'Player of the Tournament'.
Published On: 9 November 2025 at 22:04 IST