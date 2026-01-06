Updated 6 January 2026 at 20:08 IST
Shubman Gill Flops In Vijay Hazare Trophy Comeback, India Test & ODI Skipper Slump In Form Continues
Shubman Gill’s domestic comeback faltered as he scored just 11 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, extending his lean form with no fifty in seven ODIs, after returning from a neck injury.
Shubman Gill's comeback to domestic cricket did not go as planned, as he failed to deliver a notable impact in the competition. Amid the ongoing slump in white-ball cricket, the India Test and ODI captain was dismissed early on while in action.
The India Test and ODI captain is going through a turbulent time in all formats. From injury struggles to being out of form for a significant stretch, it hasn't been a good outing for the young Indian cricketer.
Shubman Gill Perishes Early On Domestic Comeback
Shubman Gill's lean phase continued in domestic cricket as he failed to deliver a proper knock in his comeback for Punjab Cricket. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy outing against Goa, the India Test and ODI captain managed to score just 11 runs before being dismissed.
Gill faced just 12 balls, in which he scored two boundaries before being taken down by C Koushik. The India Test and ODI captain was caught and bowled in the competition at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur.
Shubman Gill's lean stretch is concerning, as the Indian cricketer has scored no half-centuries in the past seven one-day outings. In T20I cricket, Gill has managed to score just one half-century in the last year.
The List-A outing against Goa was Shubman Gill's first competitive appearance since suffering the neck injury in the Kolkata Test against South Africa. He had missed out on the remainder of the series, with KL Rahul leading the charge in the One-Day series.
Shubman Gill Now Has a Big Challenge At Hand
Gill's lack of form led to his ouster from India's T20I unit for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has replaced Shubman in the opening spot.
Amid the challenges at hand, Shubman Gill has a major responsibility as he will lead India's charge against the New Zealand Blackcaps in a three-match ODI series.
Shubman Gill has a formidable side in place, with the returning Shreyas Iyer expected to serve as his deputy once he receives the green light from the BCCI CoE.
The India-New Zealand ODI series kicks off on Sunday, January 11, at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.
Published On: 6 January 2026 at 20:08 IST