'Virat Kohli Has Very Fond Memories Of Adelaide': India Star Receives Backing After Perth Debacle In 1st IND vs AUS ODI

Virat Kohli didn't have the ideal outing on his ODI return in Perth. The former Indian captain could only manage an eight-ball duck, and India went on to lose the game by seven wickets.

Virat Kohli Gets Reminded Of His Adelaide Brilliance

Despite all the hype, Virat failed to produce any magic moments and was dismissed by Mitchell Starc as he went for an outside-off delivery. The 36-year-old scored his last international century at this very venue but recorded his first duck on Australian soil this time.

Varun Aaron believes Virat would end his rough patch in Adelaide, a ground where he has very fond memories.

In an interaction with JioHotstar, he said, “Virat Kohli has very fond memories of Adelaide. If there’s any ground he’d want to go to after scoring his first duck against Australia, it would be Adelaide, where he began his incredible run during the 2014 Test series. I believe the Adelaide surface will suit the Indians much more than what we saw today. It won’t have as much bounce, will be more even-paced, and there should be less lateral movement. The key for India is not to press the panic button too early."

Batting Failure Hurt India's Perth Ambition

The Indian batting order failed to trouble the Aussie bowlers much. Alongside Virat, Rohit Sharma and captain Shubman Gill also didn't do justice with their bat and went back cheaply. Shreyas Iyer showed flashes of brilliance, but a searing Josh Hazlewood short delivery cut short his stay at the crease.