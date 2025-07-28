Shubman Gill Gives Befitting Reply To The Detractors Of His Young Indian Players, Highlights The Biggest Quality That Differentiates His Team

IND vs ENG: Irrespective of the outcome of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, one has to admit the fact that Shubman Gill's young Indian team has exceeded all expectations and has challenged England in their own backyard. After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin announced their retirement from the longest format of the game, the Indian team was expected to go down against Ben Stokes' England, but nothing of that sort has happened so far in the series.

The Indian top-order has been relentless so far in this series. There might be an argument that the pitches in England have been flat and with the heatwave in Europe, the batters have had better conditions to bat, but one can't discount the fact that the Indian batters have put on a strong display of batting and have troubled the English bowlers to no end.

Shubman Gill Lavishes Praise On His Young Indian Team

All the four Test matches of this series have been decided on the final session of the final day. This speaks volumes about how the young Indian team has fought on the field. England were almost assured of a victory in Manchester, but gritty knocks in the second innings by KL Rahul (90 off 230 balls), Shubman Gill (103 off 238 balls), Ravindra Jadeja (107* off 185 balls) and Washington Sundar (101* off 206 balls) helped India play out a draw in Manchester.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill, who has scored over 700 runs in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, admitted to the fact that he was happy with the draw and his partnership with Rahul reignited the belief in the players that they can stun England and deny them a series victory in the fourth Test.

'To be able to have that same mindset for 140 overs is very difficult, and that is what differentiates a good team from a great team, and I think we showed that today, that is why we are a great team', said the Indian captain while speaking to BCCI TV.

Fate Of The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series To Be Decided At The Oval

England came into the Manchester Test with a 2-1 lead and they had to end the Test with a draw. India will fancy their chances and will want to have another crack at the English team.