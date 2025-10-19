Updated 19 October 2025 at 08:50 IST
Shubman Gill's India Eye Historic Feat In IND vs AUS Series, Men In Blue Two Wins Away From Registering Special Record In ODIs
Australia are hosting India in a three-match ODI series. The first match of the IND vs AUS ODI series is being played at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Shubman Gill will be leading India for the first time in the fifty over format
After 1781 days, India will play a three-match ODI series against Australia, in Australia. The last time India had visited Australia for a full-fledged white-ball series, Virat Kohli was still the three-format captain and Rohit Sharma was still trying to find his footing in Test match cricket.
Things are drastically different this time around, Rohit-Virat have retired from Tests and T20Is and are only playing the ODIs, and they will be led by the 26-year-old Shubman Gill in the upcoming series. India have already started to prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup, and the Australia series will give fans and cricket experts a glimpse into India's plans for the marquee tournament.
India On The Cusp Of History
It is a battle of two heavyweights, the India vs Australia rivalry by no means is lesser than the India vs Pakistan and Australia vs England rivalry. Over the past few years, India have dominated the 'mighty Aussies', across formats, irrespective of the playing conditions, and it has added more spice to the contest. The last time India had visited Australia to play a three-match ODI series, they had lost the contest by 2-1, but this time the result can be different.
India are eyeing a special record in the three-match ODI series against the Aussies. The 'men in blue' are just two wins away from registering 50 ODI wins against Australia. India have defeated Australia in 48 ODI games, and if they manage to beat them in two more, then they will become the first, and as of now the only team to register 50 ODI wins against the six-time World Champions.
Teams With Most ODI Wins Against Australia
- India: 48
- England: 42
- South Africa: 29
Here's A Look At IND vs AUS ODI Series In 2020
- November 27, 2020: Australia won 1st ODI by 66 runs
- November 30, 2020: Australia won 2nd ODI by 51 runs
- December 2, 2020: India won 3rd ODI by 13 runs
All Eyes On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to play ODI cricket for India, against Australia, in Australia, the event doesn't get any better. It has been over 200 days that the star duo has been away from international cricket. Many feel that the India vs Australia series will be Virat-Rohit's curtain call, but it is too early to predict anything.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 19 October 2025 at 08:50 IST