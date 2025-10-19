Shubman Gill's India Eye Historic Feat In IND vs AUS Series, Men In Blue Two Wins Away From Registering Special Record In ODIs

After 1781 days, India will play a three-match ODI series against Australia, in Australia. The last time India had visited Australia for a full-fledged white-ball series, Virat Kohli was still the three-format captain and Rohit Sharma was still trying to find his footing in Test match cricket.

Things are drastically different this time around, Rohit-Virat have retired from Tests and T20Is and are only playing the ODIs, and they will be led by the 26-year-old Shubman Gill in the upcoming series. India have already started to prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup, and the Australia series will give fans and cricket experts a glimpse into India's plans for the marquee tournament.

India On The Cusp Of History

It is a battle of two heavyweights, the India vs Australia rivalry by no means is lesser than the India vs Pakistan and Australia vs England rivalry. Over the past few years, India have dominated the 'mighty Aussies', across formats, irrespective of the playing conditions, and it has added more spice to the contest. The last time India had visited Australia to play a three-match ODI series, they had lost the contest by 2-1, but this time the result can be different.

India are eyeing a special record in the three-match ODI series against the Aussies. The 'men in blue' are just two wins away from registering 50 ODI wins against Australia. India have defeated Australia in 48 ODI games, and if they manage to beat them in two more, then they will become the first, and as of now the only team to register 50 ODI wins against the six-time World Champions.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI LIVE Score Updates

Teams With Most ODI Wins Against Australia

India: 48

48 England: 42

42 South Africa: 29

Here's A Look At IND vs AUS ODI Series In 2020

November 27, 2020: Australia won 1st ODI by 66 runs

Australia won 1st ODI by 66 runs November 30, 2020: Australia won 2nd ODI by 51 runs

Australia won 2nd ODI by 51 runs December 2, 2020: India won 3rd ODI by 13 runs

All Eyes On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli