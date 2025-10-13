Shubman Gill Jealous of Yashasvi Jaiswal? Ex-KKR Star Makes Sensational Claim Ahead of Australia Tour

Ind vs WI: Captain Shubman Gill has been in ominous touch with the bat and has somehow helped him break multiple records in red-ball cricket this year. But, it seems all is not well between Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. A former cricketer has claimed that Gill is jealous of Jaiswal. Mind you, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has made this claim after the terrible mix-up between the two cricketers during the Delhi Test which costed Jaiswal's wicket. Chopra pointed how Gill ran hard for Nitish Kumar Reddy, but not for Jaiswal.

‘Gill ran for Nitish Reddy, but not for Jaiswal’

"Gill ran for Nitish Reddy, but not for Jaiswal. Why? Because he is jealous of Jaiswal - what? Why are you saying such things? You guys did the same thing with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as well. When they won the Champions Trophy, they were playing Dandiya together. There were tears in their eyes when they lifted the T20 World Cup together and hugged each other," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Now, we have started the same thing with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill as well. They are friends, they play for the same team. Irrespective of whose fault it was [the run-out], also look at the dressing room video of them having a friendly chat. This happened immediately after that incident. Even when Jaiswal was asked about it, he said such things happen," the 48-year-old added.

Future of Indian Cricket, Bright

Jaiswal and Gill are being labelled as the future of Indian cricket.