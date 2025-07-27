Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Stun England On Day 4 Of Old Trafford Test, Script History By Equalling 77-Year-Old Record In Manchester

IND vs ENG: The fate of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series will be decided on the final day of the Manchester Test. All the Test matches of this series have been decided on the fifth day, and this game has been no different. At one point in time, it looked like England were on the cusp of winning in Manchester and sealing the series, but KL Rahul and Shubman Gill had other ideas in their mind.

Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Create History In England

England were comfortably placed in the ongoing fourth Test match that is being played in Old Trafford, Manchester. The hosts of the series had taken a lead of 311 runs, and they had reduced India to wickets even before they could open their account. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul demonstrated determination and batting skills of the highest order and added 174 runs for the second wicket. The visitors now trail by 137 runs, and a draw in Manchester looks like a possibility.

Shubman Gill (78* off 167 balls) and KL Rahul (87* off 210 balls) equalled a 77-year-old record. Both the batters have now scored 500+ runs in the Test series and have become only the third Indian batting duo to achieve this feat in the history of Test cricket.

List Of Indian Batting Duo With More Than 500+ Runs In A Test Series

1948: Vijay Hazare (543) & Rusi Modi (560) during West Indies' tour to India

Vijay Hazare (543) & Rusi Modi (560) during West Indies' tour to India 1971: Dilip Sardesai (648) & Sunil Gavaskar (774) during India's tour to West Indies

Dilip Sardesai (648) & Sunil Gavaskar (774) during India's tour to West Indies 2025: Shubman Gill (690) & KL Rahul (501*) during India's tour to England

All Eyes On Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Ahead Of Day Five

A win is probably out of the equation for the Indian cricket team. The Shubman Gill-led Indian side is in a dire need to save the Test series as England are currently 2-1 up. If India play out a draw in Manchester, they'll have yet another crack at England in the next Test match that is scheduled to be played at The Oval.