  Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Stun England On Day 4 Of Old Trafford Test, Script History By Equalling 77-Year-Old Record In Manchester

Updated 27 July 2025 at 12:17 IST

Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Stun England On Day 4 Of Old Trafford Test, Script History By Equalling 77-Year-Old Record In Manchester

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have been in some great form in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Indian skipper Shubman Gill has scored 697* runs so far and KL Rahul has amassed 508* runs in the ongoing five-match series

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Shubman Gill and KL Rahul during 4th day of Manchester Test
Shubman Gill and KL Rahul during 4th day of Manchester Test | Image: Associated Press

IND vs ENG: The fate of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series will be decided on the final day of the Manchester Test. All the Test matches of this series have been decided on the fifth day, and this game has been no different. At one point in time, it looked like England were on the cusp of winning in Manchester and sealing the series, but KL Rahul and Shubman Gill had other ideas in their mind.

Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Create History In England

England were comfortably placed in the ongoing fourth Test match that is being played in Old Trafford, Manchester. The hosts of the series had taken a lead of 311 runs, and they had reduced India to wickets even before they could open their account. Shubman Gill and KL Rahul demonstrated determination and batting skills of the highest order and added 174 runs for the second wicket. The visitors now trail by 137 runs, and a draw in Manchester looks like a possibility.

Shubman Gill (78* off 167 balls) and KL Rahul (87* off 210 balls) equalled a 77-year-old record. Both the batters have now scored 500+ runs in the Test series and have become only the third Indian batting duo to achieve this feat in the history of Test cricket.

List Of Indian Batting Duo With More Than 500+ Runs In A Test Series

  • 1948: Vijay Hazare (543) & Rusi Modi (560) during West Indies' tour to India
  • 1971: Dilip Sardesai (648) & Sunil Gavaskar (774) during India's tour to West Indies
  • 2025: Shubman Gill (690) & KL Rahul (501*) during India's tour to England

All Eyes On Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Ahead Of Day Five

A win is probably out of the equation for the Indian cricket team. The Shubman Gill-led Indian side is in a dire need to save the Test series as England are currently 2-1 up. If India play out a draw in Manchester, they'll have yet another crack at England in the next Test match that is scheduled to be played at The Oval.

If England manage to win the ongoing Test, the series will be done and dusted, and the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will go to Ben Stokes and his team.

Published 27 July 2025 at 12:17 IST