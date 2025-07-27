IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Becomes Only The Second Indian Opener To Join Sunil Gavaskar In Elusive List, Equals 54-Year-Old Record In Manchester

Republic World
Updated 27 July 2025 at 11:44 IST

IND vs ENG: KL Rahul has played 62 Test matches for India so far and has scored 3765 runs at an average of 36.2. Rahul also has scored 10 Test tons so far in his career

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
KL Rahul in action during the fourth day of the Manchester Test
KL Rahul in action during the fourth day of the Manchester Test | Image: Associated Press

IND vs ENG: India showcased batting discipline, determination, and resilience of the highest order during day four of the ongoing Old Trafford Test. India were 0/2 at the stroke of lunch as they came out to bat in the second innings. England were well on their way to seal the series and the Test match with Chris Woakes dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan on two consecutive balls, but Shubman Gill and KL Rahul had different ideas.

KL Rahul Achieves Special Feat In Manchester

Despite all his struggles with consistency, KL Rahul has somehow managed to crack the art of batting in England. Over the past three series (2018, 2021, and 2025*), Rahul has always managed to perform as an opener for India in England, and this series hasn't been any different. In a tough situation, the Indian opener played over 200 balls and held one end with skipper Shubman Gill.

KL Rahul is the second-highest run-scorer of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, and he has amassed a total of 508 runs. Rahul has also become only the second Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar to score 500+ runs in an away series.

Indian Openers With 500+ Runs In An Away Series

  • Sunil Gavaskar: 774 runs in the West Indies in 1971
  • Sunil Gavaskar: 542 runs in England in 1979
  • KL Rahul: 508* runs in England in 2025*

Thriller Awaits India and England In Manchester

Overcast conditions, the ball darting all around, and two batters back in the hut, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul had to face extreme conditions in order to keep India alive in the fourth Test match. After Edgbaston, Shubman Gill hasn't had a very good time with the bat, but the skipper stood tall when the situation demanded.

KL Rahul (87* off 210 balls) and Shubman Gill (78* off 167 balls) added 174 runs for the second wicket, and India now trail by 137 runs as they prepare to head into the final day of the Old Trafford Test.

