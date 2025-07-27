IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Becomes Only The Second Indian Opener To Join Sunil Gavaskar In Elusive List, Equals 54-Year-Old Record In Manchester

IND vs ENG: India showcased batting discipline, determination, and resilience of the highest order during day four of the ongoing Old Trafford Test. India were 0/2 at the stroke of lunch as they came out to bat in the second innings. England were well on their way to seal the series and the Test match with Chris Woakes dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan on two consecutive balls, but Shubman Gill and KL Rahul had different ideas.

KL Rahul Achieves Special Feat In Manchester

Despite all his struggles with consistency, KL Rahul has somehow managed to crack the art of batting in England. Over the past three series (2018, 2021, and 2025*), Rahul has always managed to perform as an opener for India in England, and this series hasn't been any different. In a tough situation, the Indian opener played over 200 balls and held one end with skipper Shubman Gill.

KL Rahul is the second-highest run-scorer of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, and he has amassed a total of 508 runs. Rahul has also become only the second Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar to score 500+ runs in an away series.

Indian Openers With 500+ Runs In An Away Series

Sunil Gavaskar: 774 runs in the West Indies in 1971

Sunil Gavaskar: 542 runs in England in 1979

KL Rahul: 508* runs in England in 2025*

Thriller Awaits India and England In Manchester

Overcast conditions, the ball darting all around, and two batters back in the hut, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul had to face extreme conditions in order to keep India alive in the fourth Test match. After Edgbaston, Shubman Gill hasn't had a very good time with the bat, but the skipper stood tall when the situation demanded.