'They Hit A Loose Ball': India Captain Shubman Gill Lays Down The Law For His Bowlers Ahead Of IND vs ENG 2nd Test Against Ben Stokes And Co.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill-led India has a huge challenge on their hands to level the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against Ben Stokes' England. India were touted as favorites to win the Headingley Test after the completion of Day 4, but England stormed back into the game and defeated India by 5 wickets to go 1-0 up in the series. Interestingly, England has shown a lot of faith in their XI that played in Headingley, and they are going into the Edgbaston Test unchanged.

Shubman Gill Shares Insights About India's Edgbaston Plan

It is a no-brainer that the Indian bowling looked flat and lacked creativity on Day 4 and Day 5 of the Headingley Test. Under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England has made a reputation for themselves of chasing down big totals on the last day of a Test match. England comfortably chased over 370 runs in the final innings of the Headingley match. Jasprit Bumrah ended his spell on the final day of the Test match wicketless, and the other Indian bowlers managed to take only five wickets.

Ahead of the Edgbaston Test, skipper Shubman Gill shared particular insights about India's bowling and voiced major concerns related to it. "The important thing is how consistently you bowl in one area against a batting lineup like England. They hit a loose ball or a good ball, so as a bowler, it is difficult to put the ball consistently when the ball and wicket are not matching. So, the main thing is how consistently we can put the ball in an area," said skipper Gill.

The Never-Ending Jasprit Bumrah Suspense