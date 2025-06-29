WATCH VIDEO: Shubman Gill Leads The Way As India Get Additional Help To Fine-Tune Their Red Ball Playing Skills For The Edgbaston Test

IND vs ENG: England outplayed India in the opening Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series. The Indian team dominated the majority of the first Test match, but the English batters were too good for the Indian bowlers on the final day. England is currently 1-0 up in the series, and India will look to level the playing field when they walk out to play the Edgbaston Test. England had defeated India by five wickets to go one up in the series.

Shubman Gill Invites Harpreet Brar To Bowl To Indian Batters

The Indian team is going through the hard grind in Edgbaston ahead of the second India vs England Test match. India does have a lot to play for in the upcoming Test match, and they have a problem with their bowling unit. The Indian bowling unit is hugely dependent on Jasprit Bumrah, and his status of participation in the next Test match is currently unknown.

India also has a problem with their tail (lower order), and they do not seem to have any way out of it. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently posted a video of Harpreet Brar and Jagjit Singh Sandhu bowling to the batters of the Indian Team in the nets. Sandhu, in particular, has played U-19 level cricket and is senior to Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill. Brar in the video particularly mentioned that Gill had texted him, and he decided to join the Indian team in their practice session.

India Look Forward To The Edgbaston Challenge