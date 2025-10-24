Updated 24 October 2025 at 20:48 IST
Virat Kohli Fever Grips Sydney Ahead Of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI, Fans Gather To Catch Glimpse Of Star India Batter - WATCH
Virat Kohli received a warm welcome at the Sydney Airport ahead of India's 3rd ODI match against Australia.
- Cricket
India vs Australia: Shubman Gill-led Team India will take on Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the upcoming third ODI match of the series, at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, on Saturday, October 25.
After suffering a two-wicket defeat in the second ODI match in Adelaide on October 23, the Men in Blue traveled to Sydney to take on the Aussies in the third match of the 50-over series.
The Indian Cricket Team landed at the Sydney Airport on Friday, October 24, and received a warm welcome. However, there was something special about Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli Receives Warm Welcome At Sydney Airport
As soon as the star Indian batter came out of the airport crowd gathered at huge number to catch a glimpse of him. In a viral video that is going around on the internet, it is seen that people surrounded Virat Kohli and clicked selfies with the 36-year-old. Some fans also took Kohli's autograph on jerseys.
The three-match ODI series between India and Australia marked Virat Kohli's return to international cricket after a break of seven months. Before the start of the series, Kohli played his last match for the Men in Blue in the final clash at the Champions Trophy 2025 in March 2025.
However, the 36-year-old prolific batter failed to shine in his return, scoring two consecutive ducks. This is the first time in Kohli's illustrious career that the 36-year-old has been dismissed for a duck in two consecutive ODI innings.
India Suffer Defeat In ODI Series With One Match Remaining
In the first match of the series, India conceded a seven-wicket (DLS) defeat against Australia in Perth, on October 19. Later in the second game, the Men in Blue suffered a two-wicket loss against Australia on October 23.
Team India have already conceded a 2-0 loss against Australia, with one match remaining. However, the Men in Blue will be trying their best to end the 50-over series against the Aussies on a high note.
Virat Kohli made his ODI debut for India in 2008 against Sri Lanka. Following this, the 36-year-old played 304 ODIs and 292 innings, scoring 14181 runs at a strike rate of 93.27 and an average of 57.41. He slammed 51 centuries and 74 fifties in the ODIs for Team India.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 24 October 2025 at 20:48 IST