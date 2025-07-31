'What More Does He Need To Prove?': Fans' Outrage Mounts Over Prolonged Wait For Arshdeep Singh’s Test Debut

India's Arshdeep Singh bowls during a practice session on the eve of the ICC Champions Trophy-2025 match against New Zealand, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI

Arshdeep Singh is ready to roar in cricket's longest format and is waiting for an opportunity to showcase his prowess in Tests. While he has been a part of T20Is and ODI cricket, the left-arm pacer is yet to be a part of Team India in Test cricket.

Arshdeep's wait continues as he has not received his debut cap at the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in England.

The wait for Arshdeep Singh's Test debut has been extended as the Indian Team did not present him with his debut cap in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

The Indian left-arm pacer is touted as an exceptional talent and can become a solid all-format player for the Indian cricket team. Arshdeep has won two ICC titles with the side in the white-ball format, but he has been kept on the bench throughout the away Test series.

The playing XI for the fifth Test match at The Oval did not include Arshdeep Singh.

Apart from the Indian left-arm pacer, players like Abhimanyu Easwaran and Kuldeep Yadav did not feature in a single match throughout the series.

The India Playing XI featured four changes for the fifth Test match at The Oval.

Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep replace Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and Anshul Kamboj in the series decider match-up.

Fans Left Outraged Over Arshdeep Singh's Exclusion From IND vs ENG 5th Test

Fans were left outraged after Arshdeep Singh's wait to receive his maiden Test cap continues. On social media, fans expressed that the BCCI picking Prasish Krishna over Arshdeep Singh was a wrong move. Some of them even questioned what more the left-arm pacer needs to prove to get a spot in the Test unit.

