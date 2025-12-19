Shubman Gill Reminded Of Harsh T20 Reality, Told To Change His Strategy: 'Has Been A Bit Confusing'

Shubman Gill walks off the field after bowled out by South Africa's Marco Jansen during the third T20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Dharamshala | Image: AP

The India vs South Africa T20I series will serve as a preparation for Men In Blue'sT20 World Cup defence next year. The defending champions have emerged as one of the contenders, and Suryakumar Yadav and Co. have looked strong with each game passing.

Shubman Gill's T20 Strategy Faces Quesions

Shubman Gill's reintroduction to the T20I squad has gone as planned. The Indian vice-captain has barely managed to get into the groove and has also been ruled out for the remainder of the T20I series. Gill's place in the time has come at the cost of Sanju Samson, who isn't the preferred choice anymore for the opening slot.

Ahead of India's T20 World Cup squad announcement, Robin Uthappa has opened up on Gill's concerning form in T20Is.

In an interaction with JioStar, he said, "I think with a player like Abhishek Sharma, you need to give him the freedom to play the way he wants. Now, does someone like Shubman Gill at the other end help him do that, or does someone like Sanju Samson, with whom he has had a strong opening partnership, allow that freedom? I'm not taking anything away from Shubman Gill - he's a phenomenal, once-in-a-generation, three-format player. However, the way he has been approaching T20 cricket lately has been a bit confusing and hasn't really served him well."

India To Announce T20 World Cup Squad On Saturday

The selection meeting for the T20 World Cup will reportedly take place on Saturday. Gill is expected to be Suryakumar's deputy, while Sanju Samson should also find his name on the roster. The Chennai Super Kings star will have to fight it out with Jitesh Sharma for a place in the team, and the latter has emerged as the preferred choice behind the wicket.

