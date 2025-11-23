Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal Postpone Wedding Indefinitely Amid Unexpected Family Medical Emergency

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Mucchal's wedding has been indefinitely postponed due to a sudden medical emergency in their family. The Indian cricketer's father was rushed to the hospital due to illness.

The vice-captain of the Indian women's cricket team was supposed to tie the knot with music composer Palash Muchhal on Sunday, November 23. However, the sudden medical emergency led to the indefinite postponement of their marriage.

Smriti Mandhana's Nuptials With Palash Muchhal Postponed Indefinitely

Earlier, tensions arose when videos of an ambulance were seen exiting Smriti Mandhana's residence in Sangli, Maharashtra.

Mandhana's manager, Tuhin Mishra, spoke to the media and revealed that the cricketer's father, Srinivas Mandhana, started to feel unwell during breakfast hours. When his health started to deteriorate, they called for an ambulance and rushed him to a medical facility.

Smriti Mandhana's father has been admitted to a hospital in Sangli and is currently under observation.

Tuhin Mishra further added that Smriti Mandhana has decided that she does not want to get married unless her father gets better. The wedding, which was supposed to happen today, has been postponed indefinitely.

Smriti Mandhana's Grand Pre-Wedding Events Stole The Spotlight On Social Media

Smriti Mandhana's wedding was attended by several of her teammates in the Indian cricket team. Stars like Shafali Verma, Shreyanka Patil, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav were seen attending the Haldi and Sangeet events.

One of their dance videos, termed "Ladki Vale", also went viral recently, where the Indian cricketers could be seen dancing in glee as they celebrated a momentous occasion.

Palash Muchhal proposed Smriti Mandhana under the lights of the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It was the venue where the India Women had clinched their maiden World Cup title recently.