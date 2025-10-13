Shubman Gill's Chat With Yashasvi Jaiswal After Heartbreaking Runout in Delhi Test Revealed: 'Wasn't Expecting You to Run...'

Ind vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal missed his double hundred by 25 runs in Delhi during the second Test against West Indies after he was runout. Following his dismissal, fans and experts seem to be divided over whose fault it was as captain Shubman Gill was at the non-striker's end when it happened. Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who was on commentary when it happened - tried to decode the chat that may have taken place in the dressing room between the two players after the episode. Karthik reckoned Gill must have said Jaiswal that he was not expecting the latter to run.

'Wasn't expecting you to run this time'

"I think Shubman Gill would straightaway walk to Yashasvi Jaiswal after entering the dressing room and say, 'Look, there have been many balls that we hit hard to mid-off, but we didn't run. I wasn't expecting you to run this time. Even though it was your call, I didn't feel there was a single'," Dinesh Karthik said on commentary.

Jaiswal broke multiple records during his brilliant knock of 175, while Gill too got a hundred. Gill remained unbeaten on 129.

India Eye Whitewash

Team India have not been challenged at all by the touring West Indies team.