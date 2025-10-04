Shubman Gill Set To Take Over ODI Captaincy From Rohit Sharma: Report

Shubman Gill is all set to replace Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain from the Australia series. As per the Indian Express, the BCCI already informed both Gautam Gambhir and Gill of the development and the decision was taken during a selection meeting on Saturday.

Shubman Gill To Be India's Next ODI Captain

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be a part of the ODI squad. Gill was already handed the vice-captaincy and led India in the England Test series as the 37th captain. Gill's tenure will start keeping in mind the 2027 ODI World Cup, in which India are tipped to be one of the strong contenders.

There have been chatters over Rohit and Virat's imminent ODI future, but both players are set to be picked up in the ODI squad for the Australia tour. India will play three ODI matches on October 19, 23 and 25 in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney, respectively, followed by a five-match T20I series.

Rohit Has A Very Strong Record As ODI Captain

Rohit has been India's ODI captain since 2021 and led India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where they lost to Australia in Ahmedabad. He then guided India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, followed by a triumphant Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai earlier this year.

Rohit last played in the Champions Trophy seven months ago and so far has led India in 56 ODIs. Under his guidance, the Men In Blue have won 42, lost 12, one tie and one no-result.