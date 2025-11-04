Shubman Gill Should Also Have Been Sent Back After Kuldeep Yadav? Ex-KKR Star's Controversial Remark Amid Ongoing Ind-Aus T20Is

Ind vs Aus: Thanks to his poor form, India's T20 vice-captain Shubman Gill has been facing a lot of backlash. Most reckon he does not deserve to open as there are a number of other players who are better-suited for that position. After featuring in the third T20I at Hobart, Kuldeep Yadav was sent back to India to prepare well for the South Africa series. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra now wonders if the Board of Control of Cricket in India should have sent Gill back as well.

‘Wondering whether Gill should have also been sent back’

"Travis Head is now out of the T20I series. He will go and practice with the red ball because the Ashes are about to come. Kuldeep Yadav has also returned home because he will play for India A against South Africa A, so that he can also prepare for red-ball cricket. I am wondering whether Shubman Gill should have also been sent back," he said.

"Josh Hazlewood wasn't there already. Glenn Maxwell might become available now, but Travis Head won't be there. It's a strange series. It's a bilateral series, but is it actually an important series? If preparations for something else are more important as compared to what is happening currently, it means this is not that important. Then why are they playing?" he added.

Gill's Recent Form

Since making his way back into the T20 side, Gill's numbers have been way below average. His numbers are — scores of 20*, 10, 5, 47, 29, 4, 12, 37*, 5 and 15. To add to his woes, he has no fifty since July 2024, and more often than not, dismissed before getting his eye in.