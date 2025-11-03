Shubman Gill Should be Dropped From T20 Squad Ahead of World Cup?

Ind vs Aus: Shubman Gill is a quality batter and there is no debating that, but T20 does not seem to be his favourite format. It is often seen that Gill gets stuck and there is no momentum in his innings, and T20 is all about momentum and cashing in on it. What we also understand is that to accommodate him in the side, the team has let go of it's flexibility and stability. And now with not many weeks left for the World Cup, the team is lacking clarity. During the Asia Cup, he failed miserably to live upto the billing and that form has spilled into the ongoing T20Is in Australia.

Why is Gill's T20 Entry Unfair?

To accommodate Gill, the team overlooked Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has the right intent needed in T20s. And then, they demoted an in-form Sanju Samson as well. Now, Jaiswal is not in the squad and Samson is struggling playing a floater with no clarity over his batting position. Is coach Gautam Gambhir to be blamed for this? Of course, yes. His inclination towards Gill is no secret.

To be honest, as per stats - Gill is not even among the top five T20 openers in the country. Ishan Kishan, Jaiswal, Prabhsimran Singh, Sanju Samson and Priyansh Arya are players who have better strike rate than Gill and can open in T20s. And hence the question, how Gill?

Sai Sudarshan too is better than him, yet he is not even in the reckoning for a spot in the T20 format and so is the case with Shreyas Iyer.

WC Beckons