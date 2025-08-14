Shubman Gill Should Not be in India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad if he Will Not be in Final Playing XI

Asia Cup 2025: Should Shubman Gill be in the squad if he is not going to be there in the final XI? He should not be picked in the first place if he will not feature in the XI. Gill leads the Test side and has had a phenomenal IPL season, yet due to India's settled top-order, he may not fit in the XI. As per reports, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson would open the batting and if that is the case - Gill misses out.

Gill an Automatic Choice?

As per a report on RevSportz, Gill is not an automatic choice for the Asia Cup 2025 squad. The India Test captain's name for the Asia Cup 2025 has been making the rounds since the tour of England came to an end. Now, it would be very interesting to see what call does the BCCI take in regards to Gill. One reckons he can go back to domestic cricket if he is not there for the Asia Cup 2025.

Why is Gill Being Considered?

There is a scenario where Suryakumar Yadav, who is the regular T20I captain - is not fully fit. In that scenario, Gill could be considered. One understands if the selectors are actually considering having Gill in the side - it cannot be purely as the batter, he is being considered for captaincy as well. Gill is also being considered because of what he has done with a fairly young side in England.

And hence it will be difficult for the selectors to keep him away, especially when there is a multi-nation event happening.