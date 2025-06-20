Shubman Gill Starts His Reign In Style, Virat Kohli's Cricketing Successor Marks Test Captaincy Debut With Maiden Ton In SENA Country

The Gill-Gambhir era has began with a big bang as Shubman Gill has announced himself as a captain. with his remarkable knock. The 25-year-old marked his Test captaincy beginnings with a stunning century against England in day one of the Headingley Test. Gill was one of centurions in the first day of action, and his contributions have put the Indian side in a favourable position.

On a track where the English bowlers have failed to pull off big wickets, Team India capitalized to the advantage with the surface early on.

Shubman Gill Begins His Captaincy Run In Clinical Fashion With His 2nd Overseas Ton

Shubman Gill had a precious reaction after clinching a hundred on the 75th over. The Indian skipper has been near-flawless, and he smacked a boundary to a half-volley outside off for a boundary to clinch his ton. Gill instantly broke out in a passionate celebration as he takes out his helmet and yells “Come On!” with all his passion.

After hugging Rishabh Pant, India's new Test captain showed off his trademark celebration as he bowed down while the crowd and his teammates from the dressing room serenaded him with joy.

Gill has delivered one of his best innings as a captain, and it is just the beginning for for the Prince. The Indian Test skipper has joined an elite list of legends after clinching a hundred on his captaincy debut.

Before Gill, Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Vijay Hazare and Dilip Vengsarkar were the ones to make a big impact on their captaincy debut with a hundred. This is Shubman's maiden ton in a SENA Country and his second in overseas conditions.

India's Leadership Unit Deliver A Commanding performance In Day One

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant have been putting the efforts to keep India in a steady position. The skipper and vice-captain duo have delivered a commanding partnership as they continue to steer Team India's innings throughout day one. With the 100+ run partnership, Gill and Pant have carried the potent efforts which was started by the openers, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal