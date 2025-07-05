WATCH: Rishabh Pant's Innings Comes To An Extraordinary End, Wicketkeeper-Batsman Sets The Bat And Ball Flying to Two Different Areas Of The Ground

Rishabh Pant in action on Day 04 of the Edgbaston Test against England | Image: AP

England vs India: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant displayed another dazzling performance on Saturday, July 5th, at the Edgbaston Test.

The India vice-captain scored 65 runs from 58 balls at a strike rate of 112.07. The 27-year-old redefined Bazball with his fiery knock on Day 04 of the Edgbaston Test.

Rishabh Pant Gets Dismissed Uniquely At Edgbaston Test

Rishabh Pant's knock came to an end in the second delivery of the 47th over, that too in a unique manner. Pant went for a big against English spinner Shoaib Bashir, but once again his bat flew towards the leg-side.

However, the ball landed in long-off where Ben Duckett was standing. There was less power on the shot for which the ball dipped on the long-off. Meanwhile, Brydon Carse picked up Pant's bat and handed it over to the Indian vice-captain.

Rishabh Pant made his Test in 2018 against England. Following that, he has played 45 Tests and 79 innings, scoring 3290 runs at a strike rate of 74.38, and an average of 44.46.

Rishabh Pant Hammered Twin Century In First Test Match Against England

Pant is known for his attacking style of play in Test format. The 27-year-old has hammered 16 fifties and eight centuries in the red-ball cricket.

In the ongoing five-match series between India and England, Rishabh Pant is the second-highest run-scorer with 342 runs from two matches and four innings at a strike rate of 81.82 and an average of 85.50.

Previously in the first Test match of the series at Headingley in Leeds, Rishabh Pant hammered twin centuries. However, India still conceded a five-wicket defeat against the Three Lions.

After the dismissal of Rishabh Pant at the Edgbaston Test, India stood at 237/4, with a 400-plus run lead against England.