WATCH: MS Dhoni And His Family Visit Maa Dewri Mandir In Ranchi, Video Goes Viral

Former India skipper and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star MS Dhoni and his family visited Maa Dewri Mandir in Ranchi on Saturday, July 19th.

The Chennai Super Kings star's wife, Sakshi Dhoni, and daughter, Ziva, were also present with the 44-year-old on Saturday, July 19th.

MS Dhoni's Stats In IPL

MS Dhoni had a quiet Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2025, scoring only 196 runs from 14 matches for the Chennai-based franchise at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17.

There had been many rumours before the start of the IPL 2025 that Dhoni would retire. However, the star wicketkeeper-batter still led the Super Kings in the cash-rich tournament.

MS Dhoni has been a stalwart in the IPL, where he played 278 matches and 242 innings, scoring 5439 runs at an average of 38.30, and a strike rate of 137.45. In the cash-rich tournament, the 44-year-old hammered 24 half-centuries, but is yet to score his maiden hundred.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15th, 2020. The former India captain had an illustrious career and has led the Men in Blue to victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy.

The 44-year-old made his India debut in 2004 against Bangladesh. In the 50-over format, Dhoni played 350 ODIs and 297 innings, scoring 10773 runs at a strike rate of 87.56 and an average of 50.57. He has hammered 10 centuries and 73 fifties in the ODIs.

Dhoni played his maiden T20I match in 2006 against South Africa. In T20Is, Dhoni appeared in 98 matches and 85 innings, scoring 1617 runs, at an average of 37.60, and a strike rate of 126.13.