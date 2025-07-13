Shubman Gill To Be Fined For Heated Altercation With Zak Crawley On The Third Day Of The Lord's Test? Here's What The ICC's Code Of Conduct Says

IND vs ENG: Things have certainly heated up in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Indian skipper Shubman Gill stood up against England's time-wasting tactics and indulged in a heated argument with English openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. After the end of Day 3's play, England's bowling consultant, ex-Kiwi pacer Tim Southee reiterated that India made a big deal about Zak Crawley's injury scare when Shubman Gill was the one who was getting massages in the middle of the innings.

Dissecting the Possibilities of Shubman Gill Being Fined for His Actions

Indian skipper Shubman Gill was riled up due to Zak Crawley's antics. The English opener continued to move away despite Jasprit Bumrah being at the top of his run-up. Things escalated before the third ball of the final over where Shubman Gill charged at Crawley from the slips and used a few words that are often considered to be unparliamentary. Gill might be running the risk of being fined for his antics, but it completely depends on the match officials.

'The umpires shall act upon any serious misconduct. The relevant offences and the corresponding actions by the umpires are identified in clause 42.2.1. These offences correspond with Level 4 offences in the ICC Code of Conduct. Level 1 to Level 3 offences continue to be dealt with separately under the ICC Code of Conduct', reads clause 42.1 which is related to the player's conduct.

Lord's Test: A Controversial Affair So Far

The Lord's Test has been controversial for many reasons so far. The total amount of time wasted in this match equals one complete session. The Dukes Ball controversy has also been debated. The balls used in this Test match have been changed frequently and there are many factors that have contributed to it.