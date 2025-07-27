Shubman Gill Urged To Ace Up His Captaincy Calls Amid Team India’s Old Trafford Turmoil: ‘Maybe He Didn’t Want Shardul And Wanted Kuldeep'

India's captain Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

IND vs ENG 4th Test, Day Five: Sunil Gavaskar, the former Indian cricketer, and Shubman Gill's decision-making qualities are under the scanner. The legendary cricketer believes he had Kuldeep Yadav in mind instead of Shardul and argued that the Indian Captain should have implemented them. Gavaskar urged Shubman to step up while making leadership calls, which would benefit Team India.

Sunil Gavaskar Wants Shubman Gill To Improve His Decision-Making Qualities

The Shubman Gill-led Team India particularly struggled against England Cricket in the must-win clash at Old Trafford. Multiple errors and setbacks while batting hurt their chances of winning the test match, with the only options being to draw the game or lose the series. Questions erupted on Gill's captaincy qualities and decision-making.

Sunil Gavaskar wants Shubman Gill to ace up in terms of selection calls and also highlighted the case of Kuldeep Yadav's selection, saying that perhaps Gill wanted the wrist spinner instead of Shardul Thakur.

“At the end of the day, it is the captain’s team. You can’t say that he didn’t want somebody like, in Shardul Thakur’s case or Kuldeep Yadav’s case, that he didn’t want them, maybe Shubman didn’t want Shardul in the team and wanted Kuldeep. He should have had them. He is the captain. It’s got to be his call, really,” Gavaskar said on the Sony Sports Network broadcast.

KL Rahul, Shubman Gill Hold On In Team India's Second Innings

Team India has been under pressure throughout the play at Old Trafford. The England Cricket Team has significantly capitalised on their weakness. The Shubman Gill-led Indian side struggled with the ball as England picked up a massive 660+ score on the board to put pressure on the Indian side.

While coming in to bat in the second innings, India lost two big wickets after Chris Woakes accurately targeted Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan to dismiss them for a duck.