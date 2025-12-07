'My Only Thinking Was...': Proteas Head Coach Shukri Conrad Addresses Criticism Of 'Grovelgate' After India Humble South Africa In Vizag

India in white-ball cricket are nothing less than juggernauts, and the recently culminated ODI series against South Africa goes on to cement that fact. While chasing a total of 217 odd runs, India comfortably dominated the proceedings and won the game by 9 wickets to seal the ODI series. The 'men in blue' had their fair share of criticism after losing the second game of the series after conceding over 350 runs.

Despite a dominant ODI series win, one can't discount the fact that India continue to struggle in the Test format, and their recent performances at home haven't quite lived up to the promise. Prior to the ODI series, South Africa whitewashed India 2-0 in the Test series. More than India's loss in the Test series, it was South Africa Head Coach Shukri Conrad's comments on the Indian Test team that stole the limelight and the headlines.

Shukri Conrad Breaks Silence On 'Grovelgate'

When South Africa were dominating the second Test match at the end of Day 4, South Africa Head Coach Shukri Conrad ended up saying that he and his team wanted the Indian team to spend as much time as possible on the field and really grovel. The Proteas Head Coach's comments did not sit well with many fans and experts of the game, and he faced massive criticism.

After India defeated South Africa 2-1 in the three-match ODI series, Shukri Conrad has now come out and has given his justification on giving the controversial remark. 'On reflection, it was never my intention to cause some malice. I could have chosen a better word. My only thinking was about India spending more time on the field. One has to be careful about choosing the word,' said Conrad after the Vizag ODI.

Dissecting The Historical Implication Of The 'Grovel' Remark