Updated 5 March 2026 at 14:31 IST
Shukri Conrad Goes Unfiltered Over South Africa’s Crushing Semifinal Defeat to New Zealand: ‘It Was a Bloody Walloping'
SA coach Shukri Conrad admitted the Proteas got a “proper snotklap” from New Zealand in the T20 WC 2026 semifinal, ending their unbeaten run and extending their wait for a World Cup trophy.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad lays bare his feelings after their stinging defeat to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. He admitted that the Blackcaps mauled the Proteas men in the crucial knockout fixture.
The Aiden Markram-led South Africa was running unbeaten until the semifinal. They suffered a smashing defeat, ending their chase for the T20 World Cup title.
It's safe to say that coach Shukri Conrad's bold declarations before SA's matches did not age well. In the past, they wanted Team India to be 'exposed' and to 'grovel' before being handed a reality check.
Shukri Conrad Issues Blunt Assessment After SA's Heavy Semifinal Loss to NZ
Head coach Shukri Conrad admits South Africa suffered a walloping in the semifinal contest. He further acknowledged that they got smashed and that they received a proper snotklap from the New Zealand Blackcaps.
Advertisement
"I don't know if tonight was a choke. I thought it was a bloody walloping. I think in order for you to choke, you must have had a sniff in the game. We didn't have a sniff. In South Africa, we say we got moered (smashed). Tonight, we got a proper snotklap, also a South African word meaning a real hiding," Shukri Conrad said following the semifinal match in Kolkata.
Also Read: India or England - Who Will Win ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai?
Advertisement
The walloping in the semi-final stage would extend South Africa's wait for a World Cup trophy in their dusty cabinet. As of now, they have only won the ICC World Test Championship mace.
NZ Blackcaps Hammer Proteas Men, Advance To T20 World Cup Final
South Africa was battling hard to hold its fort in the competition to get things off to a solid start. But the Blackcaps' splendid bowling effort shattered any momentum they had at hand.
The Proteas men struggled to put up a target after being told to bat first in Eden Gardens. Except for Marco Jansen's fighting 55, the Protea batters significantly struggled to deliver with the bat.
Also Read: West Indies Team Still Stranded in India Due to Middle East Crisis; Coach Daren Sammy Cries For Help: 'Just Wanna go Home'
New Zealand gained the full advantage of batting second as openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen put up a spectacular 117-run stand. Seifert delivered 58, while Finn Allen smashed an unbeaten 33-ball hundred. Rachin also posted 13 off 11, but the NZ openers primarily carried the Blackcaps towards a thumping nine-wicket victory.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 5 March 2026 at 14:31 IST