'Sight of Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma...': Ex-England Pacer's Sensational Comment Ahead of Headingley Test

India vs England: Following the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; Team India is in transition and that is no secret. But how big a benefit is the absence of the two stalwarts going to help the hosts in the upcoming five-match Test series? That is exactly what former England pacer Steve Harmison explained.

As per Harmison, the absence of Rohit and Kohli would give the hosts a mental boost. He also claimed the the names of the two cricketers on a team sheet still holds weight.

‘Gives (England) a mental boost’

“I think it gives (England) a mental boost to have no Rohit Sharma and no Virat Kohli. I think even though the two great players possibly weren't the great players they were five to ten years ago, the sight of Virat and Rohit being on a team sheet still holds a lot of weight. So with no great players as those two in the starting eleven, that also sometimes galvanises the team,” he said on ABP Live.

Team India in Transition

There is no doubt that the team is in transition. With Shubman Gill in charge of the squad, the spotlight and pressure on him would be immense. It would be interesting to see how he copes with the pressure.

For Gill, it would be a great learning experience and surely he will grow. For India and England, the Headingley Test would mark the start of a new World Test Championship cycle.