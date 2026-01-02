Updated 2 January 2026 at 21:04 IST
Sikandar Raza Appointed Captain As Zimbabwe Unveil Squad For T20 World Cup 2026
Zimbabwe have announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which is starting from February 7.
T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe Cricket, on Friday, January 2, announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to begin from February 7.
39-year-old Sikandar Raza has been appointed as the skipper of the Zimbabwe Squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.
Zimbabwe Squad For T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza (C), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor.
