Sikandar Raza To Lead As Zimbabwe Announce Squad For T20I Series Against India

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has named a 15-man squad for the three-match T20 International series against India, with the selectors making three changes to the side that faced Bangladesh in Bulawayo, according to ZC website.

The matches will be played at Harare Sports Club on 23, 25 and 26 July. All-rounder Wessly Madhevere returns to the setup, while wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga has earned his first T20I call-up.

Fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri is also back after recovering from a niggle that ruled him out of the recent Bangladesh T20I series.

Advertisement

Tanaka Chivanga, who was drafted in as Nyamhuri's replacement, retains his place. The trio replaces Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa and Tashinga Musekiwa, according to ZC website.

Captain Sikandar Raza will lead a squad looking to make a strong statement against the reigning ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions following an impressive home campaign against Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Zimbabwe secured a historic innings victory in the one-off Test before claiming the ODI series 2-1 in Harare. Bangladesh, however, fought back to win the T20I series 2-1 in Bulawayo.

Meanwhile, the reigning T20 World Cup champions India have endured a difficult run in the shortest format, remaining winless in their last seven matches. The Men in Blue lost both T20Is against Ireland before suffering a 4-0 whitewash in the five-match series against England.

The Men in Blue will now look to bounce back when they face Zimbabwe in T20I series, beginning July 23.

Zimbabwe squad for three-match T20I series against India: Sikandar Raza (C), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga.