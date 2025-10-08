Updated 8 October 2025 at 15:04 IST
'Your Voice Will Forever Live': Punjab Kings Post Heartfelt Tribute For Late Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda
Rajvir Jawanda was rushed to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali after a bike accident on September 27. He was admitted in an extremely critical condition following a road accident that caused severe spinal injuries
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Popular Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away after a major road accident that happened on September 27. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the INC Punjab President, confirmed the passing away of the artist who was battling for his life. The 35-year-old singer had seriously injured himself in an accident in Himachal Pradesh while travelling to Shimla on a motorcycle.
"Saddened by the passing away of Rajvir Jawanda ji. We all prayed for his speedy recovery but sadly god had other plans. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans who are shattered with this tragic loss. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to his loved ones to bear this tragic loss. RIP," wrote Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on his social media post.
ALSO READ | Rajvir Jawanda Succumbs To Critical Injuries Suffered In Solan Bike Crash, 35-Year-Old Punjabi Singer Spent A Fortnight On Life Support
Punjab Kings Post Special Message For Rajvir Jawanda
Two-time finalists of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings took to social media and shared a tribute post for the late Punjabi singer. "Your voice will forever live in the soul of Punjab," wrote PBKS in their social media post. The Punjabi singer is survived by his wife and mother.
"Heartbroken by the tragic loss of such a young and promising life. Sending deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Rajvir Jawanda. May you find strength and peace during this unimaginable time. Gone far too soon, but never forgotten," wrote Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa in her tribute post for the late Punjabi singer.
ALSO READ | Rajvir Jawanda Cause Of Death: Punjabi Singer Succumbed to Multiple Organ Failure After Fatal Bike Accident, Hospital Shares Official Statement
All You Need To Know About Rajvir Jawanda
Rajvir Jawanda was born in Pona village in Ludhiana's Jagraon. His journey in the Punjabi industry started as a singer, and he has voiced popular melodies such as Khush Reha Kar, Tu Dis Penda, Afreen, Sardari, Surname, Landlord, Down to Earth, and Kangani. He later switched to acting and starred in movies like Subedar Joginder Singh, Jind Jaan, and Mindo Taseeldarni.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 8 October 2025 at 15:04 IST