'Your Voice Will Forever Live': Punjab Kings Post Heartfelt Tribute For Late Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda

Popular Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away after a major road accident that happened on September 27. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the INC Punjab President, confirmed the passing away of the artist who was battling for his life. The 35-year-old singer had seriously injured himself in an accident in Himachal Pradesh while travelling to Shimla on a motorcycle.

"Saddened by the passing away of Rajvir Jawanda ji. We all prayed for his speedy recovery but sadly god had other plans. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans who are shattered with this tragic loss. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to his loved ones to bear this tragic loss. RIP," wrote Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on his social media post.

Punjab Kings Post Special Message For Rajvir Jawanda

Two-time finalists of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings took to social media and shared a tribute post for the late Punjabi singer. "Your voice will forever live in the soul of Punjab," wrote PBKS in their social media post. The Punjabi singer is survived by his wife and mother.

"Heartbroken by the tragic loss of such a young and promising life. Sending deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Rajvir Jawanda. May you find strength and peace during this unimaginable time. Gone far too soon, but never forgotten," wrote Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa in her tribute post for the late Punjabi singer.

All You Need To Know About Rajvir Jawanda