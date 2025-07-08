WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led India Women's Team Receive Grand Welcome At The Old Trafford Stadium Ahead Of 4th T20I against England Women

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: The Indian women's team led by Harmanpreet Kaur is stationed in England for a five-match T20I series, which is to be followed by three ODIs. Interestingly, both the men's and women's teams are in England currently playing different formats of the game. India currently leads the five-match T20I series by a margin of 2-1. India also scripted history by winning the second T20I of the series that was played in Bristol.

Indian Women's Team Receive Warm Welcome In Manchester

The fourth T20I of the ongoing series will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will like to believe that they have a very good chance of winning the series if they can outplay Tammy Beaumont's England in the fourth match of the series. Smriti Mandhana has been in some red-hot form, and she has ended up scoring 181 runs from the three matches that she has played in the ongoing T20I series so far.

Much ahead of the fourth T20I of the series, the Indian team was given a warm welcome at the Old Trafford Stadium by the General of India, Manchester, Mrs. Vishakha Yaduvanshi. The players of the Indian team were felicitated, and they also shared their experiences of playing on the highest level. Smriti Mandhana, in particular, credited the WPL for the rise of women's cricket on the global stage.

India Look To Secure Unassailable Lead In Manchester