  Virat Kohli Fans Admit 'It Hurts' After Spotting Him at Wimbledon, Ask Ex-India Captain to Reconsider Retirement

Updated 8 July 2025 at 16:32 IST

England vs India: Virat Kohli was in London and was spotted watching the Wimbledon. Fans have now requested him to come out of retirement.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Virat Kohli at Wimbledon 2025
Virat Kohli at Wimbledon 2025 | Image: Star Sports (Screengrab)

England vs India: Former India captain Virat Kohli loves tennis and that is no secret. Kohli, who is currently staying in London, was spotted at SW19 watching Novak Djokovic's round of 16 game at the Centre court. Fans were elated to see Kohli looking dapper. They have now urged him to reconsider his decision to retire. Kohli's fans want him to come out of retirement and play Test cricket. In fact, fans took to social space and made the request to Kohli, who is regarded as arguably the best batter of the generation. 

Kohli retired just ahead of the five-match Test series against England shocking millions of his fans. Most reckon Kohli is fit enough to continue playing for at least the next two seasons. 

Kohli retired from T20Is and Tests, he will continue to wear the blue in ODIs. It is very unlikely that he makes a comeback in Tests, but again, fans will not stop wishing he does. In 123 Tests, Kohli amassed 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. This includes 30 centuries as well. He was also one of India's most successful Test captains ever. At Wimbledon, Kohli looked to be enjoying Djokovic's game. 

Following the game, Kohli also congratulated the Serbian former World No. 1. It was heartwarming to see Djokovic acknowledge Kohli's Instagram story. 

Published 8 July 2025 at 16:20 IST