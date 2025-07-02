SL vs BAN Free Live Streaming in India, 1st ODI, Bangladesh Tour of Sri Lanka 2025: Where & How to Watch LIVE

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: With it being the start of a new series, both sides would be eyeing a winning start as that would give them momentum. The hosts would like to continue their dominance in white-ball cricket, just like they did in the limited overs format. For Bangladesh, it will be a start of a new era under newly-appointed captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

For the unversed, Bangladesh is a side in transition after senior players called it a day after the Champions Trophy earlier in the year. The hosts, on the other hand, would be aided by the return of Wanindu Hasaranga and Kusal Mendis. Without a doubt, Sri Lanka start favourites.

SL vs BAN LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI game will take place on July 2. It will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

How to watch the Live Telecast of the 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on television?

Fans in India can watch the SL vs BAN game on Sony Sports Network.

How to live stream the 1st ODI match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on mobile Online?

Sony Liv and Fancode will live stream the upcoming first ODI between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Cricket lovers in India can enjoy the match on their mobiles, laptops, and connected TVs.

SL vs BAN SQUADS

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Litton Das(w), Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Jaker Ali, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon