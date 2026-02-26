'Some Hard Decisions Have To Be Made': SLC Urged To Shake Up Things After Sri Lanka's Miserable T20 World Cup Exit

There had been full of optimism following Sri Lanka's win over Australia in a T20 World Cup 2026 group phase fixture at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. But their horrific performance in the T20 World Cup Super 8 attracted severe criticism from every corner of the world. Losses to England and Australia mean the co-hosts crashed out of the tournament with one game to spare.

Sri Lanka Cricket Urged To Take Some Hard Calls

Back-to-back batting failures were their bedrock of shambolic displays in this shortest format of the game. They managed to restrict England to a paltry 146 runs courtesy of smart bowling from the Lankan bowlers. But their below-par batting didn't help their cause, and they were bowled out for a mere 95.

Against New Zealand, too, it was the same story. While chasing a healthy total of 168, Sri Lanka lost six wickets before 60 runs and went on to lose the match by 61 runs. Former Sri Lankan bowler Farveez Maharoof feels there is a need for hard decisions after another string of poor performances.

In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “It's becoming a bad habit to have. I have been doing this [analysis] for seven-eight years, I keep saying the same old thing: once in a while, a good game, and our hopes are high; all of a sudden, come crashing down to the earth. It's not the first time. I just hope something down the line, this has to come to an end, some hard decisions have to be made."

Who Will Progress To The T20 World Cup Semifinal?

New Zealand are knocking on the door of the T20 World Cup semifinal. They are yet to reach the desired teritorry but a win over England in the last game will seal their fate. Pakistan are still in contention but they also need favour from other teams. England need to beat New Zealand while Pakistan also get the better of Sri Lanka. They are still at risk of crashing out of the tournament should they win against Sri Lanka, as the Black Caps do have a better NRR than them as things stand.