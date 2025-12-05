SMAT 2025: Hardik Pandya Shares Heartwarming Moment With Ravi Bishnoi, India All-Rounder's Unmissable Gesture Breaks Internet | WATCH

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025: Baroda clinched an eight-wicket win over Gujarat in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 fixture at the Gymkhana Ground in Mumbai, on Thursday, December 4.

Hardik Pandya Shares Heartwarming Moment With Ravi Bishnoi

One of the best moments in the match came in the second innings, when Baroda was chasing a 74-run target. In the second delivery of the seventh over, Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Hardik Pandya for 10 runs from six balls, at a strike rate of 166.67. Pandya hammered two fours during his time on the crease.

Soon after Hardik Pandya was dismissed, Ravi Bishnoi was celebrating. Later, the Indian all-rounder himself came and gave a heartwarming hug to Bishnoi even after getting dismissed. The video of the moment went viral on the internet, and cricket fans have showered praise on Pandya for his warm gesture.

Advertisement

During Baroda's previous match in the SMAT 2025, Hardik Pandya played an unbeaten 77-run knock from 42 balls against Punjab on Tuesday, December 2. He was also named the 'Player of the Match' after his all-round performance.

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya Returns To Team India's T20I Squad For South Africa Series

Previously, on November 29, Hardik Pandya received a clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence after recovering from a quadricep injury. After India's Asia Cup 2025 triumph, Hardik was sidelined from the field for several weeks.

Hardik Pandya has also been selected in Team India's T20 squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, which will start from December 9, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.