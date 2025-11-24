Smriti Mandhana Clears Out Wedding-Related Content After Postponing The Wedding Due To Father's Health Concerns

Smriti Mandhana sparked curiosity among the netizens after she cleared out all wedding-related posts from social media following the postponement of her wedding with fiancé Palash Mucchal. The female cricketer had to postpone her wedding as her father was rushed to the hospital after he showed symptoms of a heart attack. Notably, Palash Mucchal was also hospitalized yesterday due to health issues and has been discharged at the time of writing.

For the last few days, Smriti Mandhana's social media activities were closely tracked by the fans as they were keen to catch a glimpse of the wedding. The deletion included Smiriti's announcement video featuring her national team teammates. Additionally, the proposal video has also been deleted following the postponement.

Mandhana's teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil have also deleted content related to their teammate's wedding.

Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Postponed Indefinitely

On November 23, 2025, Smriti's manager, Tuhin Mishra, officially announced the postponement of the wedding. It was later shared that the player's father was in a stable condition and was kept under observation.

Tuhin Mishra shared, "Today in the morning, when he was having breakfast, Smriti Mandana's father, Mr. Srinivas Mandhana, got unwell. We waited for a while. We thought that maybe it's normal, he will be fine. But he was getting worse. So we thought, let's not take any risk, so we called an ambulance and took him to the hospital. Now he is under observation."

He further added, "You know Smriti is very close to her father. She decided that until her father gets well, this marriage, which was supposed to happen today, is indefinitely postponed. Now he is under observation, and the doctor has said that he will have to stay in the hospital. And until he gets well, because we are also in shock, and we want him to recover soon."

Palak Mucchal Requests Privacy

Palash Mucchal's sister, Palak Mucchal, broke her silence on the postponed wedding and urged the media to give the families some privacy. In her Instagram story, she wrote, "Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time."