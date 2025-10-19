Updated 19 October 2025 at 22:48 IST
Will Team India Secure A Spot In The 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup Semifinals? Check Out The Qualification Scenarios
England clinched a thrilling win over India in Indore, shaking up the World Cup standings. Now, Harmanpreet Kaur’s squad faces a tense qualification scenario with only two matches remaining.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The Nat Sciver-Brunt-led England Cricket pulled off a grand win over Team India in Indore. The visiting side pulled off a stellar heist to clinch a win despite the Indian side's valiant performance, putting themselves in the number two spot in the standings.
The loss has put Team India in jeopardy as the race to the semifinals is heating up. Let's take a look at the qualification scenario for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian cricket team.
Check Out Team India-W's Qualification Scenario For ICC Women's CWC 2025 Semifinals
The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 features the top eight sides in the rankings going toe-to-toe against each other in a round-robin competition.
The top four sides in the W-CWC standings will advance to the semifinal stage, where the finalists will be determined.
Australia-W have already clinched a spot in the semifinals as they are currently at the top of the standings. England-W have also gained a spot in the knockouts with the win in Indore.
Following the India vs England league stage encounter, in which the Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side pulled off a clinical win in Indore, Team India now needs to win the remaining two matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh.
A win over England would have further solidified their chances, but now, they need to win the remaining two fixtures.
England-W Pull Off Stunning Win Over India-W By 4 Runs
Team India opened its campaign with three consecutive wins over New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. But they lost momentum after being defeated by South Africa-W.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side went on to lose against the Australia Women, who are positioned at the top. The loss to England-W would mark their third consecutive defeat in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.
Also Read: India Suffer Four-Run Defeat To England Despite Valiant Fight In Indore, Semi-Final Hopes Fade Away
India-W put up a solid performance with the bat, with Smriti Mandhana's 88, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 70 and Deepti Sharma's half-century propelling their chances.
But the English side turned the game around with their fightback as they chipped off wickets at regular intervals.
India's momentum was shaken, and they were eventually defeated by England Women by four runs.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 19 October 2025 at 22:48 IST