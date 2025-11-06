Updated 6 November 2025 at 18:57 IST
Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Retained By RCB And Mumbai Indians, Check Complete WPL Retention List Here
All the Women's Premier League teams have announced their retention for the 2026 season. Check the complete list here.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
The Women's Premier League retention list has been unveiled by all the franchises on November 6. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Ashleigh Gardner are some of the big names who have been retained by their respective franchise. To everyone's surprise, the likes of Deepti Sharma and Alyssa Healy have not been retained.
Deepti led UP Warriorz in WPL 2025 in the absence of Healy and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded Women's World Cup. They just kept Shweta Sehrawat in their ranks and will have the largest purse in the WPL auction.
Gujarat Giants didn't retain Women's World Cup's highest run getter, Laura Wolvaardt and Australia's sensational young talent, Phoebe Litchfield. They will have 16 slots to fill in the auction.
Delhi Capitals retained the maximum permitted five players but didn't choose to retain Meg Lanning. Speaking on the occasion, Parth Jindal, Co-owner of Delhi Capitals and Founder of JSW Sports, said, “Letting go of players from such a consistent, high-performing squad is never easy, but that’s the challenge that comes with a mega auction. Every player has played a pivotal role in our journey so far. Although we narrowly missed lifting the trophy, we’re immensely proud of what this group has achieved in the first three seasons."
Advertisement
New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr has also not been retained, and she will be one of the players to watch out for alongside Sophie Ecclestone and Alana King.
Also Read: Smriti Mandhana Shortlisted For ICC Women's POTM Award For October 2025 Following Standout World Cup Showcase
Advertisement
Women's Premier League Retention For 2026
Delhi Capitals Retention List
Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Niki Prasad
Mumbai Indians Retention List
Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini and Hayley Matthews
RCB Retention List
Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil
Gujarat Giants Retention List
Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney
UP Warriorz
Shweta Sehrawat.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 6 November 2025 at 18:36 IST