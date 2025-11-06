Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Retained By RCB And Mumbai Indians, Check Complete WPL Retention List Here

The Women's Premier League retention list has been unveiled by all the franchises on November 6. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Ashleigh Gardner are some of the big names who have been retained by their respective franchise. To everyone's surprise, the likes of Deepti Sharma and Alyssa Healy have not been retained.

Deepti led UP Warriorz in WPL 2025 in the absence of Healy and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the recently concluded Women's World Cup. They just kept Shweta Sehrawat in their ranks and will have the largest purse in the WPL auction.

Gujarat Giants didn't retain Women's World Cup's highest run getter, Laura Wolvaardt and Australia's sensational young talent, Phoebe Litchfield. They will have 16 slots to fill in the auction.

Delhi Capitals retained the maximum permitted five players but didn't choose to retain Meg Lanning. Speaking on the occasion, Parth Jindal, Co-owner of Delhi Capitals and Founder of JSW Sports, said, “Letting go of players from such a consistent, high-performing squad is never easy, but that’s the challenge that comes with a mega auction. Every player has played a pivotal role in our journey so far. Although we narrowly missed lifting the trophy, we’re immensely proud of what this group has achieved in the first three seasons."

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr has also not been retained, and she will be one of the players to watch out for alongside Sophie Ecclestone and Alana King.

Women's Premier League Retention For 2026

Delhi Capitals Retention List

Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Niki Prasad

Mumbai Indians Retention List

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini and Hayley Matthews

RCB Retention List

Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil

Gujarat Giants Retention List

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney

UP Warriorz