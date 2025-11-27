Smriti Mandhana Likely to Open With Georgia Voll in WPL 2026 For RCB?

WPL 2026: The mega auctions are still going on, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made a strategic buy while trying to get Smriti Mandhana's new opening partner. The RCB franchise roped in Australia's Georgia Voll for literally a steal. Georgia is now part of the RCB franchise and she was brought onboard for Rs 60 lakhs. The 22-year-old from Australia looks to be a good addition. The Queensland-born cricketer is highly-rated in Australia and is looked at as a T20 specialist.

Georgia-Mandhana - Perfect Combo

She is a right-handed batter which makes her combination perfect with the left-handed Smriti. Georgia is young which means age is on her side. Georgia features in a number of T20 leagues across the world. She was part of the UP Warriorz outfit last season. In the three matches that she featured in, she amassed 154 runs at a strike-rate of 167.39. This includes a highest score of 99. Georgia is a hard-hitter and that is ideal for Smriti. Both of them could get RCB off to great starts in the upcoming season.

RCB Retained players And Players Bought

Ahead of the WPL 2026 mega-auction, RCB retained their skipper Mandhana, all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil, besides wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh.

Players bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Georgia Voll (Rs 60 lakh), Nadine de Klerk (Rs 65 lakh), Radha Yadav (Rs 65 lakh).

