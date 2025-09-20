Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Smriti Mandhana Races To Second-Quickest Hundred In Women's ODI Against Australia In Series Decider Clash

Updated 20 September 2025 at 19:52 IST

Smriti Mandhana Races To Second-Quickest Hundred In Women's ODI Against Australia In Series Decider Clash

Smriti Mandhana smashed a 50-ball century, which is the second-fastest in women’s ODI history during the series decider at Arun Jaitley Stadium, showcasing her stellar form in Team India’s chase.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana | Image: X/@BCCI

Smriti Mandhana continued her exemplary form for the Indian women's cricket team in the series decider clash. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the Indian vice-captain raced to score the second-fastest hundred in women's ODI history.

The Indian women's vice-captain continued her exemplary form in the third ODI match by putting up an exemplary effort during the series decider clash.

Mandhana sealed a century in just fifty balls, which was an incredible sight as she continued the onslaught with her blade to chase the target.

More to follow…

Published By : Pavitra Shome

Published On: 20 September 2025 at 19:52 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source