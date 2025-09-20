Smriti Mandhana Races To Second-Quickest Hundred In Women's ODI Against Australia In Series Decider Clash

Smriti Mandhana continued her exemplary form for the Indian women's cricket team in the series decider clash. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the Indian vice-captain raced to score the second-fastest hundred in women's ODI history.

Mandhana sealed a century in just fifty balls, which was an incredible sight as she continued the onslaught with her blade to chase the target.