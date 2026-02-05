Smriti Mandhana Rewrites RCB History, Shatters Ellyse Perry's Record With Explosive Knock In WPL 2026 Final Against Delhi Capitals

Women's Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the history books once again as the 29-year-old broke Ellyse Perry's elusive landmark in the history of Women's Premier League (WPL).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squared off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, on Thursday, February 5.

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Ellyse Perry's Record To Script History

Before the start of the summit clash, Mandhana needed just 37 runs to script history for the Bengaluru-based franchise in the WPL.

During the run chase in Vadodara, on Thursday, February 5, the 29-year-old played an explosive knock and became RCB's highest run-scorer in the WPL. Mandhana surpassed Ellyse Perry to secure the top spot on the list.

Perry has played 25 matches for the Bengaluru-based franchise, scoring 972 runs at a strike rate of 132.96 and an average of 64.80. She slammed eight fifties for RCB. Meanwhile, Mandhana holds the top spot with 1023 runs from 35 matches. Mandhana slammed seven half-centuries in the WPL so far.

Smriti Mandhana Leads RCB To Second WPL Title

Mandhana played a magnificent knock in the final match of the WPL 2026. The top-order batter scored 87 runs from 41 balls at a strike rate of 212.20. She slammed 12 fours and three sixes during the run chase in the summit clash.

Her innings came to an end in the fourth delivery of the 19th over after Chinelle Henry dismissed the RCB skipper.