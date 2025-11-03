Smriti Mandhana's Rumoured Boyfriend's Heartwarming Message After India Clinch Maiden ODI Women's World Cup: 'Sabse Aage Hain'

Ind-W vs SA-W: The Indian women's cricket team was over the moon in Navi Mumbai on Sunday after edging South Africa to clinch their maiden ODI Women's WC title. The Indian eves beat their South African counterparts by 52 runs to seal the win. Following the win, there were tributes and congratulatory messages pouring in from all quarters. Even the family members of the players were getting in touch with their daughters over the phone.

While all this was happening, Smriti Mandhana's rumoured boyfriend Palash Muchhal posted a special message. Muchhal took to Instagram and posted a picture of Mandhana while he had the trophy in his hand.

‘Sabse aage hai hum Hindustani’

The picture was captioned as: “Sabse aage hai hum Hindustani 🇮🇳.”

Advertisement

Mandhana Shines And How

Mandhana was one of the best performers with the bat for India in this campaign. She got the side off to starts on most occasions, laying a solid base at the top.

After the win, Mandhana was running high on emotions and that was evident when she was giving an interview just after the historic win.

Advertisement

"I mean, every World Cup we go in and there have been so many heartbreaks for all of us. But yeah, I mean, we always believe that we have a bigger responsibility with women's cricket. And genuinely, just to see the support we've got over the last one and a half month and to see people come and support us. I mean, I don't know how do I explain the last 40 days. But yeah, I mean, to end it with a World Cup win today, I mean, I will take that 45 days of not sleeping every night," she said after the win.