WATCH | Smriti Mandhana's Post-Match Interview Gatecrashed by Jubilant India Women's Team After Winning Maiden World Cup

Ind-W vs SA-W: It was a night to remember in Navi Mumbai on Sunday as the Indian women's cricket team clinched their maiden ODI World Cup by beating South Africa by 52 runs. Everyone was over the moon after the win and that brought out the hilarious side of them. Smriti Mandhana was doing the post-match interview and that is when all her team members gatecrashed her conversation as they wanted to pull her away from there and celebrate the moment with her. Here is the moment which has now gone viral on social space.

WATCH VIDEO

In the clip as well, you can see Mandhana asking them to wait till her interview gets over, but they are just not ready to listen to her.

"I don't know how do I react to that. It is still sinking in. As you said, I haven't been emotional on a cricket field. But yeah, I mean, this is a very unreal moment. Home World Cup and yeah, I mean, to be the champion in India, I mean, I just can't. I'm still not able to process it," she said after the win.

‘Many heartbreaks’

"I mean, every World Cup we go in and there have been so many heartbreaks for all of us. But yeah, I mean, we always believe that we have a bigger responsibility with women's cricket. And genuinely, just to see the support we've got over the last one and a half month and to see people come and support us. I mean, I don't know how do I explain the last 40 days. But yeah, I mean, to end it with a World Cup win today, I mean, I will take that 45 days of not sleeping every night," she further said.

