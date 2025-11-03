WATCH | Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh Troll Shubman Gill Over His Limited Edition Bag: 'Ek Aur Artist Aaya'

Ind vs Aus: The Indian team won the third T20I at Hobart on Sunday. Following the win, the team seemed to be in high spirits as the bonhomie between the players were evident. Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh were spotted teasing Shubman Gill over his limited edition bag. Gill was not present when the incident transpired. Abhishek says that he hopes Gill does not see them and he also reveals that a new artist has arrived. Here is the viral clip where you can hearing Arshdeep's voice as well.

Despite not getting a chance to roll his arms over, all-rounder Washington Sundar came good with the bat when it mattered most to smash an unbeaten 49 off 23 balls as India defeated Australia by five wickets in the third T20I.

Chasing a challenging187, India’s top seven contributed in patches, but it was Sundar’s late flourish, laced with three fours and four sixes, that sealed the win for India with nine balls remaining and levelled the five-match series 1-1. The result also marked Australia’s first defeat in six T20 Internationals at Hobart.

Despite Nathan Ellis’ three-wicket haul, Australia couldn’t stop India’s momentum in the closing stages. Arshdeep Singh came good with the ball by striking early and maintaining the pressure. He ended with three wickets as Australia posted 186/6, thanks to Tim David’s 74 and Marcus Stoinis’ 64.

