Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma's Electrifying Knocks Steer India To Seal Comprehensive Win Over Sri Lanka In 4th T20I

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India sealed a dominating 30-run victory over Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I match of the five-game series, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday, December 28.

With the win, India took a 4-0 lead over Sri Lanka in the five-match T20I series. The Women in Blue are now aiming to whitewash Sri Lanka in the ongoing series after sealing a win in the final and fifth match. The fifth and final match of the T20I series between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Tuesday, December 30, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Before the start of the game, Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first against India. However, Chamari Athapaththu's decision did not do any good to the visitors.

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma Power India To 221/2

In the first innings, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma opened for the Women in Blue and cemented a 162-run opening partnership, giving India a fiery start into the match.

The partnership was broken in the second delivery of the 16th over when Nimasha Madushani removed Verma from the, but it was too late since the damage was already done. Shafali Verma played a 79-run knock from 46 balls at a strike rate of 171.74. She hammered 12 fours and 1 six during her time on the crease.

The second wicket of the innings came in the first delivery of the 17th over after Malsha Shehani dismissed Mandhana. The left-hander scored 80 runs from 48 balls at a strike rate of 166.67. The India vice-captain slammed 11 fours and three sixes during her time on the crease.

After the two dismissals, Richa Ghosh played a clutch knock and added some crucial runs on the scoreboard. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 40* runs from 16 balls at a strike rate of 250.00. She smashed 4 fours and 3 sixes in the first innings. Harmanpreet Kaur also played a 16-run knock from 10 balls at a strike rate of 160.00. The skipper hammered one four and a six.

Harmanpreet and Richa stayed unbeaten on the crease and powered India to 221/2 in the first innings. The mammoth 221 runs in the first innings is also Team India's highest team total in the Women's T20Is.

Sri Lankan bowling attack displayed a sluggish performance, failing to take wickets at crucial moments. Malsha Shehani and Nimasha Madushani were the only wicket-takers for Sri Lanka.

Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma Restrict Sri Lanka To 191/6

During the run chase, Hasini Perera (33 runs from 20 balls, 7 fours) and Chamari Athapaththu (52 runs from 37 balls, 3 fours and 3 sixes) tried to give Sri Lanka a fiery start in the second innings, but they failed in front of the Indian bowling attack.

In the end, Kaushani Nuthyangana (5* runs from 2 balls, 1 four) and Nilakshika Silva (23* runs from 11 balls, 4 fours) stayed unbeaten on the crease, but they failed to chase down the mammoth target. However, Sri Lankan batters showed a fighting spirit but fell short of just a few runs.