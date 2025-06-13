Sophie Ecclestone Set For Comeback As England Women Unveil Squad For Upcoming India T20I Series

Sophie Ecclestone of Trailblazers bowls during the final of the Jio Women T20 Challenge 2020 between the Trailblazers and the Supernovas at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

England Women have named a 14-member squad for their upcoming white-ball series against India. The squad also features Sophie Ecclestone, who returns from her temporary break from cricket to prioritise her well-being and also recovered from a minor injury she sustained. Ecclestone returns to the side, where they will face off against India in the home series, where she will be performing under Nat Sciver-Brunt's captaincy.

England Women have been utterly dominant ever since Charlotte Edwards took over as their head coach. The English women delivered a spectacular performance against the West Indies Women in a white-ball series, where they secured a 3-0 white-wash in both formats. The team's attention now shifts to the upcoming white-ball series against India, particularly in the T20I series. Ahead of the five-match series, the England Cricket Board has announced two enormous returns.

Sophie Ecclestone, England's number one and number four-ranked in the ICC Women's ODI and T20I rankings, will be making her return against the Indian Women's team in the T20I series. Her presence would bolster the English women's roster in the upcoming series.

Not just Ecclestone but pacer Lauren Filer would also return to the side after she missed out on the West Indies series in the last month. Even Amy Jones has been named in the dominant squad, which will face off against the Women in Blue.

England Squad for the India T20I Series: Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong

Ecclestone Takes Over Sarah Glenn's Spot

Charlotte Edwards, England Women's coach, looks delighted for Sophie Ecclestone's comeback, saying that she would be an asset to the side. However, Sarah Glenn would have to miss out as Ecclestone would take up her spot in the team.

“It’s great to have Soph back, and we’re looking forward to having her back in the group. She has obvious qualities and she’ll be an asset to us.

“It does mean Sarah Glenn misses out, we are blessed with a strong group of spinners and we unfortunately can’t play them all. It’s now a great opportunity for Sarah to go back to The Blaze and play some competitive cricket in the Vitality Blast,” Charlotte Edwards said, as quoted by ICC.