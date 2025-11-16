Sourav Ganguly Backs The Indian Camp For Eden Gardens Pitch Conditions

Former Indian team captain, Sourav Ganguly, who currently holds the post of Cricket Association of Bengal president, blamed the Indian camp for the crumbling Eden Gardens pitch. The Bengal pitch was criticised as being too bowler-friendly, creating an unfair advantage for the bowlers.

When asked about the pitch conditions, Ganguly defended the pitch curator, Sujan Mukherjee, and explained that the pitch had been prepared as per the Indian camp's preference. He shared, "The pitch is what the Indian camp wanted. This is what happens when you don’t water the pitch for four days. Curator Sujan Mukherjee can’t be blamed."

Last week, pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee shared that head coach Gautam Gambhir and his management had not asked for a tank turner to help improve the pitch conditions. On November 10, Sourav Ganguly confirmed the same, saying, "They haven’t asked for it yet, so I can’t answer that question. It looks like a very good one."

Harbhajan Singh Criticises The Eden Gardens Pitch

Following the start of the series, the pitch showed an uneven balance between bowling and batting conditions. Day two of the series saw the dismissal of 15 wickets despite the play ending early due to bad light. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh went on to say that with these poor conditions, they themselves might end up killing Test Cricket. He further commented that even the likes of Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar would have struggled to hold their fort on this pitch.

Singh shared on his YouTube channel, "You can’t commit to a shot when the ball shoots or stays low randomly. If we keep serving this, Test cricket won’t need opponents to die: we'll kill it ourselves."

South Africa Marks A Historic Win At Eden Gardens

The first Test between India and South Africa, held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, saw India's dramatic 30-run defeat. Team India was bowled out at 93/9 while chasing a target of 124 runs. Adding to the host country's woes, skipper Shubman Gill was left out of the squad after he sustained an injury yesterday.