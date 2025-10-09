Sourav Ganguly Delivers Brutal Reality Check To ODI Captain Shubman Gill: 'He Will Also Have To Face This'

Shubman Gill replaced Rohit Sharma to take over as India's next ODI captain. He will lead India in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia starting later this month.

Sourav Ganguly Provides Reality Check To Shubman Gill

The decision to hand over the ODI mantle to Gill has attracted various kinds of reactions. Both Rohit and Virat have been included in the ODI squad for the Australia tour, but their participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup remains a major uncertainty.

Gill succeeded Rohit as the Test captain during the England series and will also lead the Men In Blue in the next ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly believes selectors have done the right thing, but Gill could also face the same fate.

During an event, he told reporters, “Rohit has been an outstanding leader. In the last two years, he has won the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. I think what has gone into the selectors’ minds is that in two years, when they go to South Africa, he will be 40 years old.

“Ten years down the line, when Gill gets close to 40...he will also have to face this situation. In sport, whether it’s Federer, Sampras, Nadal, or Maradona, they will all have to finish someday."

